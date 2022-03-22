DENVER (KDVR)– We have countless remarkable women in the Mile High City, and we asked you to nominate impactful women in your life so we could recognize her accomplishments.

As part of our Remarkable Women campaign, we are highlighting our four nominees who make a difference. Meet Roya Brown. She changes lives in Aurora.

“We teach kids between 3 to 5 years old here. My passion is teaching and impacting the next generation,” Brown said.

Brown gave up her engineering career to help our youth grow and learn.

“I was in the principal office every day trying to give an explanation about my son’s behavior and I thought there was so much disconnect between the school and the students,” Brown said.

So she decided to do something about it. She thought she needed to be inside the school to make a difference, so after 17 years of her engineering career, she quit to become a teacher.

Brown started a pre-school using a library bus for low-income students in Aurora.

“These babies mean a lot to me. They are reflective of the work that I do,” she said.

The learning style is very hands-on and the kids love it.

“The kids keep coming back to us. The ones that go to school and say, ‘you know what, Ms. Roya, we prefer the bus to the school,'” Brown said.

The bus stays put, parked in the Willow Park community.

Brown’s work doesn’t stop there. She’s also facilitated a food bank service for those in need.

She even watches kids when their parents need to go on a job interview.

“My ultimate goal is to become a one-stop-shop for this community for resources,” Brown said.

She truly is remarkable- changing lives in Aurora one child at a time.