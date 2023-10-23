(NEXSTAR) – Considering changing your wireless carrier to get better service? You may want to check this map first.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) created an interactive map comparing coverage from cell providers. We took a closer look at the coverage from the three largest companies — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon — in Colorado and the surrounding area.

Looking at the country as a whole, Verizon and AT&T have the most coverage, with 55.05% and 55.11% of the country covered, respectively. Meanwhile, T-Mobile covers 35.3% of the country, according to the FCC.

If we focus on Colorado and the areas around it in particular, the coverage looks relatively the same, as you can see in the maps below.

AT&T and Verizon cover the entire state, as well as most of those around us. AT&T has hardly any gaps in coverage, while Verizon has some smaller gaps throughout the state and the northeastern portion of Utah.

T-Mobile has spottier coverage, with gaps in the east-northeast and throughout the mountains on the western side of the state. The gaps also extended into Nebraska, Utah, and Arizona.

An FCC map shows Verizon’s 4G LTE coverage across Colorado and the surrounding regions. (Map: FCC)

An FCC map shows AT&T’s 4G LTE coverage across Colorado and the surrounding regions. (Map: FCC)

An FCC map shows T-Mobile’s 4G LTE coverage across Colorado and the surrounding regions. (Map: FCC)

When it comes to the fastest 5G coverage the FCC tracks (5G-NR, 35/3 Mbps), the coverage is roughly the same.

Nationally, T-Mobile’s fast 5G reaches about 12.5% of the country, AT&T’s is at 10.9%, and Verizon’s is at 8.1%.

In Colorado, it’s AT&T that covers the largest portions of the state, with the exception of gaps in the northwestern and northeastern corners. Those gaps extend into Nebraska, Wyoming, and Arizona. T-Mobile is much spottier, with the fastest 5G found from Fort Collins to south of Pueblo. Coverage thins out in the mountains, along the eastern half of the state, and into neighboring Nebraska and Arizona.

Verizon’s fastest 5G is limited to roughly the same tunnel as T-Mobile — stretching from Cheyenne, Wyoming to just south of Pueblo. You’ll also see coverage along I-70 to Grand Junction, and south to Olathe. You will not, however, see much coverage in the states around us.

An FCC map shows Verizon’s 5G coverage across Colorado and the surrounding regions. (Map: FCC)

An FCC map shows AT&T’s 5G coverage across Colorado and the surrounding regions. (Map: FCC)

An FCC map shows T-Mobile’s 5G coverage across Colorado and the surrounding regions. (Map: FCC)

To compare coverage options in your area, type in your address on the FCC’s interactive map. Then, tap or click the “Mobile Broadband” option in the right rail. A chart will pop up with the cell provider options in your area, with checkmarks next to each if they have 4G or 5G speeds in that area.

You can also zoom in on the map and compare providers’ 5G coverage head-to-head by clicking here to open the map, then toggling the companies’ names on and off in the right rail.

You can compare 4G LTE coverage by clicking here, and then zooming in and out on the map.

The FCC map was updated using data collected up to Dec. 31, 2022.

“The coverage areas reflect where consumers should be able to connect to the mobile network when outdoors or in a moving vehicle; they do not show indoor coverage,” an agency spokesperson told Nexstar.

