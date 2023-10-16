(NEXSTAR) — Before you pick a Wi-Fi company and set it up, you want to know what your options are.

A map maintained by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) lets you examine which internet provider offers the fastest speed based on where you live in Colorado.

It’s simple to use. Start by typing in your address on the FCC’s website. You’ll then see a list of provider options pop up, plus the types of technology they have (like copper or fiber, for example), as well as their maximum advertised upload and download speeds for that address.

If you’re lucky enough to have multiple options, that last part is where you’ll want to pay extra attention, as internet speeds can vary greatly between providers at the same address. You need a download speed of around 10 Mbps to download files, between 5 and 8 Mbps to stream HD video, and 25 Mbps to stream Ultra HD 4K video, the FCC says.

Each listed number is for one person doing one activity. So if you’ve got someone watching Netflix while someone else is on Zoom and a third person is scrolling Instagram, your household is going to have higher broadband needs.

Best internet providers for Crawford Hill Mansion, according to FCC’s 2023 data. (FCC)

There are four other providers listed for Crawford Hill Mansion that are not listed above: Live Wire Networks, Lumen Technologies, Space Exploration Technologies and Viasat. None came close to matching the download or upload speeds of Comcast, which advertises maximum download speeds of 2,000 Mbps and top upload speeds of 200 Mbps.

You can view the best options for your home or business by clicking on the map below:

The FCC also maintains data on which cell providers have the best 4G and 5G coverage in your area.

