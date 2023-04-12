DENVER (KDVR) — It’s one of the best days of the year for beer lovers. Colorado Pint Day is back for its largest year ever with over 200 breweries participating across the state.

Wednesday is Colorado Pint Day, and it’s a tradition that lovers of the fermented alcoholic drink look forward to every year. You can visit any of the 218 participating breweries to pick up your limited edition 2023 Colorado Pint Day glass while supplies last.

The 2023 theme is the “Great Colorado Road Trip,” and the limited edition pint glass design features some of the Centennial State’s most iconic locations. The design was created by Anna Long of Norlo Design.

“From the soaring peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the stunning depths of the Royal Gorge, Colorado is filled to the brim with natural wonders. Nestled between them, lively cities and charming small towns offer one-of-a-kind experiences and world-class hospitality to visitors and locals alike. What better way to get a taste of everything Colorado has to offer than hitting the road to see it all? The exploration of these wild, wonderful lands rightfully deserves the title: The Great Colorado Road Trip,” said Long.

A dollar from each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild, which has a mission to “promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer.”

Grab some friends and head to your local brewery to celebrate craft beer and pick up this one-of-a-kind glass before they sell out.