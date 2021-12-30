Map: Fire evacuation zones and shelters

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Fast-moving fires in Boulder County are forcing evacuations and pre-evacuations across multiple municipalities and counties.

Here is a map of those areas:

Evacuation centers, shelters

Here is a full list of evacuation centers and shelters, which will be updated as any are added or closed.

Officials are urging Coloradans to be prepared in case of a sudden evacuation. Here is information on what to pack and how to respond.

How to help

Here are ways you can donate money, goods, services or shelter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories