Many wear orange on ‘National Gun Violence Awareness Day’ to bring awareness, honor those affected

DENVER (KDVR) — National Gun Violence Awareness Day is observed on June 5 to serve as a reminder of gun violence and the toll it takes on communities.

The individuals behind wearorange.org say that this day reminds people of the “myriad ways that racism and white supremacy put black people and people of color at an increased risk of gun violence, including police violence.”

To honor survivors of gun violence, wearorange.org wants people to come together to take a stand against gun violence in this country.

To fight against injustice, the individuals behind wearorange.org ask that people wear the color orange to observe this day.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock posted the following photo on Twitter Friday to show his support.

Today, I #WearOrange in honor of all those whose lives have been taken or forever changed by senseless and preventable gun violence in Denver and across the nation. 🧡🙏🏾 Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/5YKI1sPVWb — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 5, 2020