Many CDOT projects shifting during stay-at-home order

DENVER (KDVR) -- With less cars on the road during Colorado's stay-at-home order, CDOT crews are starting to shift some overnight work to daytime.

"With the lower traffic volumes, it does enable us to do work during the daytime that we would normally do at night," CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said. “We are adhering to strict social distancing and all of the precautions.”

Rollison says paving work on a major US 36 project will include 24/7 lane closures on a two mile stretch of US 36, from Federal Boulevard to Pecos Street. The uncommon closure from Sunday evening through Friday is possible due to less cars on the road, she says.

There will still be an open lane in each direction. "If we're able to continue pace on that project, safely, we would be able to finish earlier," Rollison said.

Rollison says it's too early to predict if multiple projects could finish early due to the stay-at-home order. "It's a little bit early to go there," Rollison said. "Our main thing for crews on that project is health first."