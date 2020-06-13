Many blood drives in Colorado canceled due to COVID-19, critical need for blood donations

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Due to COVID-19, many blood drives in Colorado have been cancelled. Beacause of this, there is a critical need for blood donations.

Blood drives represent more than 50 percent of the units that are collected for patients.

The city of Lone Tree is hosting a Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 24. The drive will be held at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

Vitalant, a nonprofit community blood service provider, says donating blood is a necessary health care activity. Many blood donation and drive locations are putting safety precautions in place so that donors feel comfortable giving blood during the pandemic.

This includes wearing masks and social distancing.

For more information on the Lone Tree Blood Drive or to sign up, click here.