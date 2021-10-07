Man accidentally fires gun, critically wounding woman in neighboring apartment

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was critically wounded after a neighbor’s gun was accidentally fired, sending bullets through the wall of her apartment.

The sheriff’s office said it happened on Oct. 2 at around 11:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of S. Ivy Way.

Two separate calls were made to police; one of a reported shooting at an apartment and the second from a man who said his gun accidentally went off and went through the apartment wall.

A woman in the neighboring apartment was taken to the hospital by South Metro Fire Rescue in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect, Mickel McLean, 26, was cooperative and indicated he was involved in an

argument and the gun he was holding went off, penetrating the wall into the next door unit and striking the

victim.

McClean was booked in the Arapahoe County Jail on suspicion of first, second, and third degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing, and reckless endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation will continue.