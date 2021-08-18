Manitou Incline to close ahead of Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent

COLORADO SPRINGS — A temporary closure of the Manitou Incline, a popular hike in the Pikes Peak region, will be enforced Thursday, August 19 – Sunday, August 22, for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.

For more information on the Incline, including hours of operation and what you should know before you go, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.

The Ascent will also impact access to the summit of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain. The summit is closed Saturday, Aug. 21 to highway visitors. Guests will be allowed to drive as far as Devils Playground, which is located at mile 16 of the 19-mile highway, starting at noon that day.

The North Slope Recreation Area will open at 7:30 a.m.

Visitors should anticipate congestion along the highway and in the parking areas. Parking at Glen Cove will be reserved for race personnel only.