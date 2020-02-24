Manhunt underway for murder suspect connected to 3 shootings in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Colorado Springs Police confirmed Sunday night that three different shootings from Saturday are all connected. Two men were killed during two separate shootings.

According to CSPD, the suspect in all three shootings has been identified as 27-year-old Kyree Davon Howard-Walker of Colorado Springs.

Howard-Walker is wanted for two counts of Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Menacing.

The series of shootings spanned across 12 hours.

The first shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday. When officers with CSPD arrived on scene at Westmeadow Drive near Highway 115 and South Academy Blvd. They found a man who had been shot. The victim was then taken to the hospital, it was reported Sunday that he died.

Around the same time officials were responding to the first shooting, there was a carjacking reported about a half-mile away on Penny Point. In that incident, police believe a man stole a black Dodge Journey with Colorado plate 237-WKQ. As of Sunday, the Dodge Journey is still missing.

The second shooting was called in around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Officers said a man was walking down South Wahsatch Avenue shooting a gun. One of the bullets shot by the suspect, hit a man driving by in the face. He was sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

From there, the suspect carjacked a green Buick LeSabre and took off east down Costilla Street. Detectives eventually located the stolen Buick LeSabre on Sunday.

The third shooting happened Saturday night just after 6 p.m.. CSPD said a man was killed while walking on the sidewalk outside of the Fountain Springs Apartments on Fountain Springs Grove, near Fountain Blvd & Jet Wing Drive. When officials arrived on the scene they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The identities of the deceased victims will be released after they have been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

CSPD stated based on the investigations conducted by detectives and officers, there is evidence to support that all of the shootings are related. They also stated they received several tips from the community, along with videos and pictures of the suspect.

According to CSPD, they are still looking for Howard-Walker. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information or may have seen something Saturday is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.