Manhunt underway for Denver homicide suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple police agencies Thursday night were searching for a man who was located in a vehicle connected to a Denver homicide, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

They said a deputy was running plate numbers at the Valley Hi Motel just before 7:30 p.m. and ran the plates of a black sedan, which had an alert come up with a connection to a Denver homicide.

The driver of the sedan sped off, and police began to pursue. The chase ended near near West 52nd Avenue and Marshall Street, and the driver — a man dressed in black — fled on foot.

The Denver Police Department’s helicopter and K9 officers, along with Arvada Police and Colorado State Patrol, were assisting.

The Sheriff’s Office said a shelter-in-place was advised for people in the area.

Adams Sheriff’s Page@AdamsCoSheriff

Police activity near W. 52nd Ave. & Marshall St. as multiple agencies attempt to locate a suspect. If you are in the area please shelter in place. If you are traveling please use alternate routes from the area. Police are looking for an adult male dressed in black clothing

8:20pm · 17 Jun 2021 · Twitter for iPhone

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.