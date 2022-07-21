ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Englewood Police Department is searching for a man who they say nearly hit an officer with a car on Thursday morning.

The incident started at around 1:46 a.m. near South Umatilla Street and West Colorado Avenue. EPD said they responded to a burglary in progress at a business in the area.

When police arrived on scene, the suspect took off in a stolen car, crashed through a fence, and nearly hit an officer, EPD said.

A different officer fired shots at the suspect, but he was able to drive away. No officers were injured.

Police said the suspect is a white man, but no description has been provided.

The suspect was driving a black 2019 Audi SQ5 SUV with front end damage. Police said there was no license plate on the Audi, but it has an Auto Nation placard in place of the license plate.

There is police activity in the area of West Dartmouth Avenue to West Bates Avenue and South Tejon Street and South Vallejo Street while they search for the suspect. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

A reverse 911 call was sent to residences and businesses that are impacted by the search.

Since an officer fired shots, the 18th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.