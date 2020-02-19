Manhunt ends for ex-husband accused of killing woman in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster police say a man on the run for more than two weeks was arrested in Texas Tuesday afternoon.

James Arthur Naulls Jr , 30, is accused of beating and strangling his ex-wife a few months after she bailed him out of jail.

Police say Naulls was arrested in Houston after exiting an auto parts store. Detectives from the Westminster Police Department have flown to Houston to follow up on the investigation, according to a release from WPD.

Detectives said Naulls began wearing costume makeup to hide his tattoos and fled to Texas because there was no place for him to hide in Colorado.

Police say Naulls was awaiting trial for aggravated assault when he beat and strangled his ex-wife and cut off his ankle monitor to elude capture.

Someone reported just before 2 p.m. Jan. 31 that the woman had fallen. Officers soon “uncovered suspicious circumstances” and issued a warrant for Naulls, according to a WPD press release.

The victim, Yasmin Dahabreh, died from her injuries four days later at the hospital.

Naulls was also arrested on Nov. 14, 2019, when he was accused of attacking Dahabreh in Denver. He posted bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at: 1-800-799-7233.