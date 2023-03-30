Police in Idaho Springs responded to a crash that left mangos and oranges all over I-70. (Idaho Springs Police Department)

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers in Idaho Springs ran into a “sticky” situation when they responded to a messy crash on Interstate 70.

A crash involving a pickup truck on I-70 near mile marker 240.5 Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. left copious amounts of oranges and mangoes littered all over the highway.

“During the initial crash, rogue fruit who were apparently attempting to evade being ‘juiced,’ rolled onto the westbound lanes striking a passenger vehicle traveling the other direction which caused minor damage,” said the Idaho Springs Police Department.

The driver transporting the abundant fruit was identified as a 19-year-old from Mexico. ISPD cited him for careless driving.

In order to clean up the runaway produce, Colorado Department of Transportation snow plows responded to clear the mess up.

ISPD said that another crash occurred while they were responding to the fruit. A semitruck allegedly rear-ended a vehicle, but thankfully no injuries were reported in that crash either.

ISPD contributed to the fruity jokes with one officer commenting, “Chief, ‘orange’ you glad we didn’t have any injuries with these crashes?”

The chief replied, “Of course, I’m relieved no one was injured. I want to ‘a-peel’ to all drivers to slow down and buckle up!”

ISPD said these crashes are another reminder to watch your speed and always be vigilant while on the roadway.