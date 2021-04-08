Mandatory shelter-in-place for area surrounding Pearl Street Mall

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A mandatory shelter-in-place order has been issued for the areas surrounding the Pearl Street Mall due to a bomb threat, according to Boulder police.

Boulder police said, “Take the following protective actions immediately: if inside shelter in place, all pedestrians outside evacuate the area immediately.”

Boulder Police Dept. @boulderpolice

“We have NOT confirmed the bomb threat on the Pearl Street Mall but are asking people to take these precautions while we check out the area and investigate. As soon as we have additional information to release we will update everyone,” shared BPD on Twitter.

Breaking: Shelter in place has been ordered in Boulder. We’re near 16th and Pearl.

I’m hearing @boulderpolice tell pedestrians— “there’s a bomb threat” — asking them to leave the area. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/SNYWBM464j — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) April 8, 2021

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story once we learn more.