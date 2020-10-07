Pre-evacuations orders issued due to new wildfire in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new wildfire forced authorities to issue pre-evacuation orders for portions of Grand and Summit counties on Wednesday evening.

The fire is located roughly 9 miles south of Kremmling near Highway 9.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the mandatory evacuation order is for properties in the red region below. It includes areas in both Grand and Summit counties:

The mandatory evacuation area. Credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office

Evacuees can go to the Kremmling Fairgrounds.

The fire is being called the Deep Creek Fire. It was originally referred to as the Spring Creek Fire, which is also the name of a large fire that burned in southern Colorado in 2018.

According to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, a large air tanker and other resources have been sent to the fire area.

The sheriff’s office is providing updates on the fire online.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.