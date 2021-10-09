Mandatory evacuation order remains for 2-mile radius near Birdseye Fire in El Paso County

A mandatory evacuation order was still in place on Oct. 9, 2021, for a two-mile radius near the Birdseye Fire in Peyton, Colo. (photo credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Offfice)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A mandatory evacuation order for a two-mile radius near the Birdseye Fire burning northeast of Colorado Springs is still in place, officials said Saturday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews are back on the line to fight the 21.6-acre fire.

As reported earlier, one structure has been burned and more are being threatened.

Photo credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said no injuries have been reported of people or animals. The Calhan Fairgrounds is open and available for all animals for evacuees.