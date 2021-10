COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Friday issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in a rural part northeast of Colorado Springs.

The sheriff’s office said a fire is burning in the area near 19000 Birdseye View. The evacuation covers a two-mile area.

It’s unclear at this time how large the fire is. The sheriff’s office is advising people in the area to only call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

UPDATE: 2 Miles around Birdseye Vw is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Evacuate South Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Tune in to local media for updates. https://t.co/LwgHeUBYKk — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021

MANDATORY EVACUATION: One mile around Birdseye View is under a Mandatory Evacuation. Notice due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Mandatory evacuation at this time. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. pic.twitter.com/a5LS2n3zkD — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.