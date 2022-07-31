LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – (UPDATED: 2:21 p.m.) The Red Cross evacuation center has been closed.

(UPDATED: 1:58 p.m) According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, all mandatory evacuations that were issued in response to the sparking of the Wild Wing Fire have been lifted.

All residents are now allowed to return to their homes, and officials ask that you use caution while doing so.

(UPDATED at 1:36 p.m.) The Wild Wing Fire has been 100% contained.

Crews from multiple agencies are still battling a blaze estimated to be 8 acres large and just northeast of Carter Lake.

Evacuations remain in place for the areas between County Road 12 and 1 mile north of Homer Road and County Road 29 and Homer Road.

The Red Cross is setting up a shelter at the Berthoud Fire Training Annex, located at 248 Welch Ave.

Check back with FOX31 for details as they are released.

(UPDATED: 1:17 p.m.) The Berthoud Fire Protection District is leading the battle against the blaze that is now being called the Wild Wing Fire.

According to Andrew Kuiken with the district, the fire has spread roughly 10 acres, but firefighters are making good progress.

The updated evacuation area is now between County Road 12 and 1 mile north of Homer Road, as well as west of County Road 29.

No structures have been lost at this point, but the number of structures currently at risk of being impacted by the fire isn’t known at this point.

Original Story

Sheriffs in Larimer County have issued mandatory evacuations in response to a fire that crews are battling on Wild Wing Drive.

Everyone currently on Wild Wing Drive has been ordered by the Office of Emergency Management in Larimer County to evacuate immediately.

Mandatory Wild Wing Drive evacuations (Google maps)

The fire is off of County Road 12 and County 29 along Wild Wing Drive.

“The west boundary is County Road 29, the east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary is approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said when detailing the areas impacted by this fire.

If you have been ordered to evacuate, you may respond to the Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Avenue in Berthoud.

You can text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates, but please, do not call 911 unless you are in danger.

FOX31 has sent reporters to the scene of the fire, so check back here for updates as they come in.