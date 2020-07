DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened off of South Valley Highway around 3:10 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.