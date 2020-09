DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle that rolled in an alley Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of Quebec in an alley.

ALERT: Officers responses to the 1700 BLK Quince/Quebec alley on a roll over vehicle. A male party transported with a gunshot wound. Circumstances remain under investigation. pic.twitter.com/6Hi5voaaWK — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 10, 2020

DPD did not say what the victim’s condition was when he was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and crash are still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.