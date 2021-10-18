Man shot dead at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in an Aurora apartment complex parking lot, according to police.

It happened at the Sable Cove complex at 14581 E. Ford Pl., according to the Aurora Police Department. The police department tweeted about the shooting at 4:12 p.m., noting a “large police presence in the area.”

Police initially said the wounded man was transported to a hospital. They tweeted by 5:10 p.m. that the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Suspect information was not immediately released.