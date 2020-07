WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor Police Department (WPD) says a man was wounded in a shooting at AmericInn on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at 5:49 a.m. at 7645 Westgate Drive.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injury.

WPD has not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information who not already spoken with police, is asked to call Detective John Grashorn at 970-674-6445.