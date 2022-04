AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man was shot and wounded in Aurora on Tuesday night.

It happened near the 15900 block of East 13th Place, according to the Aurora Police Department, which tweeted about the shooting at 10:36 p.m.

Police said the man was transported to a hospital in stable condition. A suspect was detained.

Police asked anyone with information in the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.