Man wounded, girlfriend killed following alleged argument over dog relieving itself near Ballpark neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — A probable cause statement released on Thursday said an argument over a man asking his dog to poop lead to a deadly shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, a man and his girlfriend were walking their dog. The male victim told police that he prompted his dog to poop and a man in an apartment yelled at him, saying, “are you going to train your dog or just yell at it?”.

The victim also told police that he tried to ignore the suspect, but the suspect proceeded to fire shots, hitting him and his girlfriend, according to the probable cause statement.

The man’s girlfriend was killed in the shooting. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the shooting happened just before noon in the 2900 block of North Huron Street.

Police said they located a suspect around 1:25 p.m. off of Highway 285 near Pine Junction.

About 7:20 p.m., the suspect was identified as Michael Close, 36. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.