Man, woman wanted for shooting and killing dog on Lakewood street

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Two people are wanted by police after shooting and killing a dog over the weekend.
According to Lakewood police, the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 12th Avenue and Teller Street.
When officers arrived, they found the dead dog and talked to witnesses who said they saw a man hold the dog down while a woman he was with shot it.
According to the witnesses, the pair was in a silver Chrysler 300 and appeared to be arguing before killing the dog.
The female is described as white or Hispanic with blonde hair. She was wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and bluejeans. The man is described as white or Hispanic with dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, bluejeans and white shoes.
Police described the dog as a female pit bull mix. It did not have tags or a microchip.
Lakewood police have released video of the man and woman involved and a still image that appears to show the man holding the dog down while the woman holds a gun.
If anyone has any information on the case they are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and reference Lakewood case number LK20-027899. Calls can also be placed to the Lakewood police tip line at 303-763-6800.