Man, woman shot and killed following fight at Westminster bar

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man and woman died after they were shot outside a bar in Westminster early Saturday morning.

According to the Westminster Police Department, dispatchers received a call reporting the shooting just after 1 a.m.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Lowell Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found two injured people in the parking lot: a man and a woman.

Both people were taken to a local hospital via ambulance but died from their injuries.

“Witnesses are advising that a fight took place at the bar and escalated to shots being fired. There is no danger to the public at this time and Detectives are on scene investigating the incident,” WPD said.

The victims’ names and ages will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call WPD: 303-658-4360.