Man, woman killed in Aurora shooting; no suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people died after being shot in Aurora late Friday night, police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, about 11:51 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 11700 block of East Cornell Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where they died.

“The relationship between the two victims is not yet known, nor is it known what led up to the shooting,” APD said in a statement.

The victims’ names and ages have not yet been released.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating.

“At this early stage in the investigation, it is unknown what led up to the incident and there is no suspect information,” police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the homicide unit at: 303-739-6077.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.