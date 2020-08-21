Man, woman found dead in Aurora, weapon located on scene

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were found dead on Thursday night.

APD said officers responded to 10693 East Jewell Avenue around 10:55 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officer’s arrived on scene, they located two adults, one female and one male, each suffering from a gunshot wound. Both were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The identity of the male and female will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after they have been positively identified, and their respective next of kin have been notified.

Investigators from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating. A weapon was located on scene. Authorities said they do not believe that there are any outstanding suspects.

Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.