2 arrested in death of missing Lakewood man including one of his family members

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with the disappearance of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, whose body is believed to have been dumped in “numerous areas” throughout central Denver.

Lakewood detectives arrested 35-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez Perez and 25-year-old Savannah Nicole Wilson on Nov. 11 without incident. Perez is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and Wilson is being held on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder.

Savannah Wilson is Gail’s daughter based on several Facebook posts and threads reviewed by FOX31 News, including one on her page where she says “Please help me find my dad!” along with a shared photo of Gail from the Lakewood Police Department’s page.

Family members, however, tell FOX31 that she is actually a great-niece who moved in with him when his wife died a few months ago.

She can also be seen in the profile picture of a Facebook page belonging to a Ricardo Perez from Lakewood, who works for the same massage company she has listed on her profile.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, family members last saw Gail Wilson leaving his Lakewood home around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 31. He was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. the next day.

It is unclear where Wilson was going when he left home. He was driving his red 1997 Ford F-150 truck with Colorado license plate BXX-317.

According to LPD, new evidence from street cameras shows “unknown suspects” driving Wilson’s vehicle into downtown Denver around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The photos show items in the bed of the truck that police do not believe Wilson would have been hauling.

“The day he’d gone missing, his truck had several suspicious items in it such as a rolled-up carpet, several garbage bags and what appears to maybe be a laundry hamper,” Lakewood Police spokesperson John Romero said.

According to a press release from LPD, “These items, likely containing the body of Wilson, were dumped in numerous areas in the vicinity of Colfax/Broadway/6th/York sometime between 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. on 10/31/21.”

Wilson’s truck was found in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Denver on Friday. According to police, the hamper, black garbage bags and carpet were gone.

“We believe that those items were dumped out possibly in various areas in the mapped off area,” Romero said.