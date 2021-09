Raymond Martin of Broomfield went missing on Sept. 19, 2021 (credit: Broomfield Police Department).

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Police say a man who may have early stages of dementia is now missing from Broomfield.

Raymond Martin’s car was last seen Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. at Park Avenue and Stout Street.

Martin has no phone. He is driving a blue 2000 Volvo S40 with a Colorado license plate, 097-BFY.

If you see Martin, please asking to please call 303-438-6400.