THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (6:43 p.m.): Police said a man shot himself while negotiators were working with him. He has been taken to a hospital.

ORIGINAL: Police officers are negotiating with a man who has a gun, Thornton Police tweeted on Thursday.

A large police presence in the area of 120th Avenue and Monaco Street has prompted a warning to be sent to nearby residents.

Police said the man is not cooperating with their negotiations, but neither he nor negotiators have been injured at this time.

