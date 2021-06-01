Man with assault rifle shot and killed by Denver Police identified

DENVER (KDVR) — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by Denver Police officers on Sunday after he refused to put his weapon down and moved toward the officers.

Shannon Wright told the attendant at the Great American Beer Store on West Alameda Avenue he was out to “kill cops” when he was in the store with an assault rifle, according to the attendant.

The beer store clerk called 911 around 2:50 p.m. informing police a man with an assault rifle was near the store in the 1300 block of West Alameda Avenue.

Denver Police said when they arrived and contacted Wright, he did not comply with demands to drop his weapon and moved toward officers, threatening them with the assault rifle. Both officers then fired at the suspect, striking him.

Wright was transported to the Denver Health and pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the cause of death was a gunshot wound.