ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with an active arrest warrant who removed his GPS.

The sheriff’s office said Michael Ortega was last seen in the 9400 block of Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster.

Ortega is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said you should not approach Ortega if you see him, instead, call 911.