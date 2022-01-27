Man who shot randomly at drivers in Littleton gets 30-year sentence

Thomas Hrdlicka. Credit: Office of the District Attorney of the 18th Judicial District

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Denver man who shot randomly at drivers in Littleton in August 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Theodore Hrdlicka, 51, pleaded guilty last November to three counts of attempted first-degree murder, extreme indifference.

Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office released Thursday.

On Aug. 4, 2019, Hrdlicka and his 32-year-old wife, Courtney were in their pickup truck in Littleton. Courtney was seen kicking a vehicle in traffic before getting into the driver’s seat as Theodore fired a handgun at that vehicle.

Credit: Office of the District Attorney of the 18th Judicial District

Bullets hit the other car, but no one was injured.

This happened two additional times in a short span in Littleton, according to prosecutors. All three vehicles were hit by gunfire, but none of the six people in the other vehicles were injured.

Police linked the suspects to similar crimes in Adams County that happened later that same day.

Hrdlicka later said he was drunk and high when he committed the crimes. He did have not any previous contact with any of the victims.

“The fact that these acts were similar to his actions in Adams County does not diminish what happened in this case,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Colleen Greer. “He indiscriminately fired a weapon toward six people here in Arapahoe County. The victims here also deserve justice.”

Judge Whitaker agreed and sentenced Hrdlicka to the maximum sentence possible under the plea agreement.

“What kind of person randomly fires a gun at cars with people inside?” said District Attorney John Kellner. “There is no excuse or explanation for such actions that put others at such great risk. This outcome is appropriate.”

Courtney Hrdlicka pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault in August 2021 and was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections, concurrent to the same sentence in Adams County.

Thomas Hrdlicka was sentenced in October 2021 to 25 years in the Adams County case; his Arapahoe County sentence will be served concurrently.