DENVER (KDVR) — A jury has reached its verdict in the trial of Sonny Almanza, who is accused of killing Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff.

The jury found Almanza guilty of first-degree murder of a peace officer. He also was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, large-capacity magazine prohibited and first-degree trespass.

Deliberations began at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A verdict was reached before 4:15 p.m.

Almanza will be sentenced on Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Vakoff was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call on Sept. 11, 2022. The Arvada Police Department said a chaotic disturbance broke out between family members involving custody issues.

Vakoff joined Arvada police in 2019 after serving six years in the U.S. Air Force, where he earned the rank of staff sergeant. He was also an Arvada resident who graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012.

During the trial, Almanza took the stand on Wednesday and described the moments before the shooting. He told the court he did not know he had shot an officer.

Almanza said he heard chaos and fighting and grabbed an AR-15 rifle from his apartment. He then went outside to what he said sounded like a brawl. He said he was worried about the people he was trying to protect when he fired his weapon.

Almanza said he was trying to defuse the situation and was trying to get people to leave by firing a shot in the air. But he said he did not know an officer was there.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Almanza’s attorney said there was no intent to kill Vakoff.

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas contributed reporting.