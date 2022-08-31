DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said a 22-year-old man accused of shooting a Denver Public Schools student while he was in the car with his mom on the way home from school has been charged.

Katrelle James is facing 11 counts total for six different charges:

two counts of attempted murder in the first degree – extreme indifference

two counts of attempted murder in the first degree – after deliberation

one count of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury

one count of first-degree assault – extreme indifference

one count of illegal discharge of a firearm

four counts of the sentence enhancing charge of using a weapon to commit a violent crime

According to the arrest affidavit, the boy’s mother was driving eastbound on E. 14th Avenue at N. Ogden Street. She described a 20- to 30-year-old Black male with braided hair walked into traffic. She told police he was yelling and screaming at other vehicles and she had to slam on her brakes to avoid hitting him, the affidavit said. She said he walked past the front of her car and when she continued eastbound on 14th Street, heard several gunshots from behind her car.

Her 13-year-old son had been shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital.

Witness descriptions of the man matched that of the mom’s and police aired it across the department. Officers checked the high-activity location (HALO) cameras in the area and located someone fitting the description on the 1000 block of E. Colfax Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Another HALO camera spotted the suspect about 20 minutes later in the 1400 block of Ogden Street with a woman and a dog. Officers took the man, later identified as James, into custody with the woman he was with. No gun was found on either person or at the location.