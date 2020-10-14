Man who ran red light, killing a driver, is sentenced to 30 years

DENVER (KDVR) – Jaime Bautista-Sanchez has been sentenced to 30 years in the Denver Department of Corrections, District Attorney Beth McCann announced on Wednesday.

Bautista-Sanchez hit 28-year-old Ethan Small’s car on Jan. 19, 2019. Bautista-Sanchez was driving over 90 mph and ran a red light at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Osage Street in downtown Denver at the time of the crash.

“In addition to focusing our efforts on prosecuting Jaime Bautista-Sanchez, I am incredibly proud of the work by our team to support Mr. Small’s family,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “My hope is that this sentence brings Mr. Small’s family some peace in what has surely been a dark time for them.”

Bautista-Sanchez, 29, pleaded guilty Murder in the Second Degree, First Degree Assault, Vehicular Homicide and to Driving Under the Influence (third or subsequent alcohol offense) in September. Judge Kenneth Laff sentenced him to 30 years in prison on Tuesday.

In addition to the discovery of THC, benzos, and cocaine metabolite in Bautista-Sanchez’s system, he also had a blood alcohol content between .186-.200, at the time of the crash, according to DA McCann.

Bautista-Sanchez was sentenced to 30 years for murder in the second degree, 30 years for Assault, 12 years for vehicular homicide and one year for second offense DUI. The sentences run concurrently, according to DA McCann.