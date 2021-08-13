Man who pleaded guilty in 2015 fatal DUI sentenced in new DWAI case

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man who pleaded guilty in a fatal 2015 DUI crash was convicted of DWAI while still under supervision.

Jeremy Quincy Brown, 29, was convicted of vehicular homicide DUI on March 9, 2016. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Brown transitioned to community corrections on Jan. 29, 2020, and to intensive supervision on May 4, 2020. He spent fewer than four years in prison on that 10-year sentence.

Then, on July 29, Brown was convicted of driving while ability impaired by an Arapahoe County jury. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

“It is obscene that this defendant killed a man while driving drunk, yet the minute he gets out of prison, he is drinking and driving again,” said District Attorney John Kellner in a media statement. “If that wasn’t enough of a wake-up call, it would seem that nothing will be. His conduct is a danger to anyone on the roads in his path.”

In the fatal DUI case, Brown was driving a car that crossed over a median while traveling westbound on East Iliff Avenue at South Quebec Street and slammed head-on into another vehicle on March 17, 2015.

The other driver, 41-year-old Jason Soodsma, was killed. Three of Brown’s four passengers were injured.

Brown ran from the scene, but officers quickly found him.

In the DWAI case, the manager of a restaurant called Aurora police to report a man passed out in his car in the drive-thru lane on Jan. 9. Police arrived to find Brown behind the wheel with the key in the ignition and the engine running.

“This defendant’s insistence on getting behind the wheel while drunk is an insult to the memory of the man he killed and those who still mourn him,” Kellner said. “Until Colorado moves closer to truth in sentencing, what victims hear in the courtroom and what plays out years later will be continue to have a disconnect.”