Man who planned to bomb Pueblo synagogue pleads guilty to two charges

Richard Holzer pleaded guilty to charges related to a plat to bomb a historic synagogue in Pueblo.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – Richard Holzer, the man arrested last year while planning to bomb a historic synagogue in Pueblo, has pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday.

Holzer was arrested Nov. 4, 2019 by the FBI after unknowingly working with federal agents to plan the attack.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to obstruct free exercise of religion and one county of attempting to maliciously damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

“This is the most important work that we can do – protecting our communities by stopping an attack before it occurred,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “The people of Pueblo and the State of Colorado are safer as a result of today’s guilty plea and the outstanding work of prosecutors, the FBI, and our other law enforcement partners.”

The investigation into Holzer began after an undercover FBI agent purporting to be a woman who supports white supremacy contacted him on Facebook.

Holzer repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic and white supremacist views in his messages with the agent.

“I wish the Holocaust really did happen … they need to die,” he wrote her on Facebook, according to the court documents.

Holzer told the agent he had checked out the temple property and met with undercover agents at a Pueblo motel on Friday.

He brought a copy of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” with him, displayed a Nazi armband and appeared animated on the drive to the motel, the documents said.

The agents then arrested Holzer, who waived his right to remain silent and spoke to investigators, the documents said.

“He referred to the plan as ‘my mountain’ and to Jews and Synagogues as a ‘cancer’ to the community,” the document said.

He also told agents he didn’t want to hurt anyone but would have proceeded with an attack if he knew someone was inside, the papers said.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn in Denver said federal and Pueblo law enforcement had thwarted “an imminent threat of domestic terrorism against a Colorado religious institution.”

“Mr. Holzer repeatedly expressed his hatred of Jewish people and his support for a racial holy war,” Dunn said at a news conference.

The Temple Emanuel synagogue is the second-oldest in Colorado and was completed in 1900, according to Temple Emanuel’s website.

It has a congregation of about 30 families and a rabbi from Denver who travels to Pueblo twice a month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.