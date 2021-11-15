Man who murdered Weld County couple in 2019 gets 2 life sentences

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Weld County district court sentenced William Joseph Roberts, 55, to two consecutive life sentences on Friday after a jury found him guilty of a double homicide on Wednesday.

The bodies of 59-year-old Deborah Lynn Vallejos and 65-year-old Ruben Alfred Vallejos were inside a home near the 11000 block of Weld County Road 6 in a rural area southwest of Fort Lupton on June 6, 2019.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the couple was letting the defendant live with them at the time of the murders.

“These people stepped in and helped him out and this is how he repaid them,” Deputy District Attorney Yvette Guthrie said during Friday’s sentencing hearing. “He stole two lives and forever changed their

family. Nothing will ever bring these victims back, but I think justice, in this case, is two consecutive life sentences.”

Both victims were beaten with a pipe and died from blunt force trauma to the head. Deborah was found on the floor dead in a pool of blood, Ruben was found dead in his bed. Both were covered by a blanket, according to the WCSO.