LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Leadville man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his uncle and former boss.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 29-year-old Eric Christopher Gurule of Leadville was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Gurule was convicted of killing Randy Flores, 55, who was his uncle and former boss. According to the DA, the murder happened in September 2020.

“I would like to thank the efforts of law enforcement and particularly the Colorado Bureau of

Investigation for their quick response and willingness to lead this investigation. Our thoughts go

out to Mr. Flores’ family and the community, and we hope that today’s sentencing helps close this

chapter in their grief for this overwhelming loss,” said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney.

House party turned deadly

According to the DA, Flores was the owner of Pro-Electric Incorporation, an electric services business in Leadville. Gurule worked with his uncle at the business.

Flores had invited a group of coworkers to his house for a party on Sept. 2. 2020.

On Sept. 4, Gurule was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office without incident after being connected to the death of Flores. Upon being questioned, he admitted to drinking at the party but claims he woke up in his own bed with dried blood on his nose and hands. He recalled not remembering what happened the previous night, according to the DA.

Pathologists determined Flores was killed by severe blunt force craniocerebral injuries.

Jury deliberation only took a few hours before they found Gurule guilty of first-degree murder.