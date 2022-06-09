ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Tyler Condit will spend up to 38 years in prison after murdering his roommate in 2020 and disposing of the body in Clear Creek County.

Condit, 33, was convicted in May of second-degree murder. tampering with a deceased human body and more after investigators said he stabbed 22-year-old Joseph Elsey in the neck.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Condit “acted with an exceptional level of callousness and depravity” when he stabbed Elsey, put his body into a tote and then drove to Silver Plume where he disposed of it.

Police were called to Elsey’s apartment on Aug. 29, 2020, after friends hadn’t heard from him in several days.

Once inside, investigators found blood and what was described at trial as signs of an attempted cleanup.

Blood samples were confirmed to be Elsey’s and his vehicle was later found in Denver smelling of bleach, a chemical often used in cleaning.

Condit was arrested several days later on Sept. 1, but Elsey’s body wasn’t found until Sept. 6 – nearly two weeks after investigators say it was left in the elements.

Condit was sentenced on the following charges, each of which will occur at the same time:

Second Degree Murder – 38 years

Tampering with a Deceased Human Body – 24 years

Tampering with Physical Evidence – 3 years

Tampering with Physical Evidence – 3 years

The judge allowed for 646 days of credit toward Condit’s sentence based on time served since his arrest.