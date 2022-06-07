JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a renown Lakewood cyclist in a 2021 crash will be sentenced Tuesday.

Ryan Montoya, 29, faced several charges, including vehicular homicide – DUI, in connection to the death of 46-year-old Gwen Inglis.

Around 10 a.m. on May 16, Inglis and her husband Michael were riding their bicycles eastbound on Alameda Parkway in the clearly marked bike lane, according to police. Witnesses reported Montoya nearly hitting Michael before drifting out of his lane and striking Inglis in the bike lane.

Inglis was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. She was a prominent cyclist, and reigning road race champion with national and state titles to her name.

