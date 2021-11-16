Teen who killed 13-year-old in Englewood alley sentenced to prison

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Antonio Pulido Mendez, 19, was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the death of Jonah Hirsh, who was 13 years old when he was killed.

Mendez, of Littleton, pleaded guilty on Aug. 3 to one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He was 17 at the time of the crime.

“This defendant made reckless, stupid decisions,” said 18th Judicial Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers. “He chose to bring a loaded gun to a robbery and pull the trigger. Today he faces the consequences for his actions.”

Hirsh’s family was in court during the sentencing. His mother and a cousin had to leave while the 911 call was played.

“The intent was never to buy drugs — it was to rob the victims, who were not armed,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Daniel Warhola said during sentencing. “Jonah was shot through both lungs and his heart. What this defendant did is not allowed, cannot be tolerated and must be punished.”

Another three accomplices of Mendez were previously sentenced.

Marcus Antonio Montez, now 19, of Centennial, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Aug. 10, 2020.

Jesus Perez Medrano, now 21, of Centennial pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Aug. 10, 2020.

The last defendant was sentenced to seven years in the Youthful Offender System.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of South Bannock Street on July 14, 2019. Englewood police found Hirsh dead from gunshot wounds, said Scot Allen, Englewood Police Department spokesperson.

Mendez shot Hirsh with a 9mm handgun, piercing his arm and chest. An 18-year-old man was also shot and was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.