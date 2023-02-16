DENVER (KDVR) — Prosecutors will not file charges against a man who killed a 12-year-old after he tracked down his stolen vehicle.

According to a Thursday statement from the Denver District Attorney’s Office, “they didn’t feel they could prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Police said the man was tracking his stolen vehicle through an app when he found it in the area of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street.

“When the vehicle’s owner approached the car, he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the occupant(s) of the stolen vehicle,” the Denver Police Department said of the incident.

Police said the boy drove the vehicle to West 10th Avenue, where officers found him shot and wounded. Investigators believe other people in the vehicle ran away from the scene.

The boy was transported to the hospital. Police said the next day that he had died.

The man in the shooting has not been publicly identified by authorities.