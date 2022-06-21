Kerry Endsley was arrested for an attempted kidnapping of hikers on a local trail. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who was arrested for kidnapping a couple at gunpoint last week was previously arrested for bribery and domestic violence.

FOX31 obtained court documents for Kerry Endsley, 73, on Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Endsley was previously arrested on Sept. 10, 2021 for bribing a witness and harassment.

Endsley had been in a previous romantic relationship with the woman he had attempted to kidnap on June 17.

A woman, who was at the district attorney’s office, told dispatchers that Endsley “was outside threatening that if she does not drop the charges “they” would come after her and ruin her life.”

The woman told sheriff’s deputies that Endsley’s stepdaughter had broken her phone. He told her that she had until 2 p.m. to drop charges against his stepdaughter or she would be arrested for extortion.

The woman told deputies that she feared being arrested for a felony charge and that’s why she went to the district attorney’s office to meet Endsley.

Court documents showed that Endsley and the woman had previously been in a 6-month relationship. The following shows a text message exchange between Endsley and the woman about the charge against his stepdaughter and a Jeep Endsley reportedly purchased for the woman.

Court documents also showed that the woman also filed a protection order against Endsley on September 11, 2021.

Endsley was arrested last week for second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing and violation of a restraining order.

According to interviews with deputies last week, the hikers, a husband and wife in their 40s and 50s, were walking when they came across a man kneeling down and tying his shoes. As the couple walked past the man, he confronted them and pulled out a handgun, according to the couple.

The suspect ordered the woman to the ground and put a nylon leash around her neck, according to JCSO. The man ordered the couple to follow him.

During the attempted kidnapping, the husband and wife realized they knew the suspect as Endsley.

Endsley was not immediately recognizable to the couple as he had altered his physical appearance, according to the couple.

The couple was not injured.