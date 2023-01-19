AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was in fact rat poison in the man’s food. But the big questions linger: How and when did that get into his food?

On Sunday, a disturbance was reported over the soda machine not working inside the restaurant. This all happened at the drive-thru window of the Taco Bell at Smoky Hill and Buckley roads.

Officials confirmed the man who made the rat poison claim was the person involved in the disturbance call.

That happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday. The man who made the rat poison claim was taken to the hospital around 8 p.m. that night.

According to investigators, the man said he waited until later in the day to eat his food and then become violently ill shortly after he did.

Court records show lawsuits, restraining orders

Court records also show that the man in this case has a long history of filing lawsuits in the state. FOX31 is still going through the more than 60 civil court cases he’s involved in but have gleaned some details from the records.

In one case, he filed a lawsuit against a local venue for what he described as a clash with several of their employees after last call. That case was dismissed.

In a separate case, he sued his employer for allegedly committing libel against him. That case was also dismissed.

FOX31 has also learned there have been at least three protection orders filed against him. In at least one of those cases, the restraining order was granted.

FOX31 has texted the man and the Problem Solvers also left a business card at his house, Meanwhile, reporters also tried to speak with a manager at the Taco Bell restaurant, but they would not provide a comment.

Investigators say they are poring through surveillance video from inside the restaurant and say there is plenty of video to view. They say the restaurant’s staff has been cooperative.