WELLINGTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A man who is believed to have called 911, saying that he had just killed a woman and a child, is now in custody.

At roughly 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on the 4100 block of Woodlake Lane after 911 dispatch received a call from someone who was claiming to have just killed two people.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman and child that the man had allegedly claimed to have killed unharmed outside of the home. The woman told deputies that the man inside the home, Zerk Marshlin Bears, 46, had been pointing a gun at her while he was on the phone with 911. He then allegedly aimed the weapon at the 3-year-old child.

According to LCSO, the woman fled the home with the child and heard a gunshot as they were escaping. Both were not injured during this incident.

After deputies arrived and spoke with the woman, they surrounded the home the suspect was still in. LCSO said that Bears exited the home around 3:38 p.m., but resisted arrest. After deputies fired multiple Taser deployments, Bears was taken into custody and booked into Larimer County Jail.

Bears now faces:

2 counts of menacing

1 count of aggravated assault with a weapon

1 count of domestic violence enhancement allegations

Investigators are looking to add additional charges that include:

2 counts of attempted first-degree murder

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.